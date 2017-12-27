Special stamps to mark 50th anniversary of Dad's Army and RAF centenary

Stamps marking events including the 50th anniversary of TV show Dad's Army and the centenary of the RAF are among special issues planned for 2018.

The Royal Mail said its Special Stamps programme will showcase the "best of British", ranging from anniversaries to celebrating the work of scientists and conservationists who have reintroduced once extinct species back into the country.

A stamp featuring the Vulcan B2

The new stamps include a set of 10 in March marking the centenary of the RAF, featuring different aircraft and the Red Arrows aerobatic team.

The large blue butterfly and the osprey will be on stamps in April as part of a reintroduced species set.

The classic BBC TV comedy series Dad's Army will feature on eight stamps in June, including one with Corporal Jones's warning "Don't Panic!"

The centenary of the end of the First World War will be marked in September with stamps including a poppy image, war poetry and art.