Novice cyclist and Padiham mum planning to smash 50 mile bike ride for children's cancer charity

Novice cyclist and mum of two Emma Broomfield is preparing to saddle up and ride almost 50 miles for a cause she is passionate about.

Emma (32) will be taking part in the event known as Ride London in August. The furthest she has ever cycled is seven miles so the 46 mile route will be the ultimate challenge.

Grace and Harriet Broomfield will be supporting their mum Emma when she takes part in Ride London later this year.

The spur for Emma, who lives in Padiham, is her goal to raise £1,000 for the charity Children With Cancer UK which is dedicated to raising money for research and providing care for children with cancer and their families.

The aims of the charity's research projects are to understand what causes children to get cancer and to develop improved treatments.

Emma, who is mum to Grace (eight) and three-year-old Harriet, said: "Each time I see the TV advert for the charity it moves me so I decided I wanted to do something to help."

Emma's husband, David, who is a keen and experienced cyclist, persuaded her to sign up for Ride London with him. Last year David, a sales rep for a wholesale electrical company, took part and completed the 100 mile route that cyclists can take on.

She said: "I have been going to the gym in training for the event but David cycles several times a week and at weekends when time allows."

Emma, who works in sales for a pharmaceutical company, has organised a charity night at the Railway Club in Rosegrove to help her get to her £1,000 target.

The night takes place on Saturday, June 22nd and includes entertainment and a raffle. Tickets, priced at £3, will be available from the club from March.