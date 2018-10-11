Nostalgic photograph marks 32 years since Burnley nurses qualified

October, 2018, marks the 32nd anniversary when this group of fresh faced young women were celebrating completing three years of training to become qualified registered general nurses or RGNs.

They trained together at the former Burnley School of Nursing and worked full-time while studying before graduating in October, 1986.

Most of them became nurses, midwives and health visitors in Burnley and Blackburn, but a couple moved to other areas in the UK. One emigrated to Australia and another married a farmer in Yorkshire and had four children.

Lifelong friendships were formed within the group and it was the sad deaths of two of them that brought several of the girls, now in their 50s, back together.

Genise Turnbull (who is pictured on the back row fourth from right) said: "We meet every year now because it made us realise life is too short.

"We were a great group and we got on so well. The old style of training seemed to gel us together.

Genise now lives in Northamptonshire with her husband Jason and their daughter Robyn who is 19.

