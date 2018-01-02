Boy, 14, pleads guilty to causing pensioner's death

A 14-year-old boy has admitted causing the death of a 78-year-old woman by dangerous driving.



May Margaret Laidlaw died in a hit-and-run collision with a scrambler-type motorbike while crossing Queens Drive in Walton, Liverpool, at around 5pm on Saturday December 2.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday to causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to stop after a road accident.

He appeared in court with his uncle.

The case was adjourned to February 2 in order for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Clement Goldstone QC said: "The overwhelming likelihood is that, when you return to this court for sentence on February 2, despite your age, despite your background and despite the absence of any previous convictions on your part, the likelihood is you will lose your liberty and be sent away for some time."

Mrs Laidlaw suffered multiple injuries in the crash and died in hospital.

More than 10 members of her family were in court for the hearing.

In a statement released after her death, the family said: "On Saturday December 2 2017, our world came crashing down, May was taken from us, not because she was ready to go but simply because she was taken.

"May was loved by many, she was a kind and caring wife, mum, nan, great nanny, sister, auntie and friend."

The teenager was given conditional bail.