Nominations still being taken for generous gift giveaway

Anybody wishing to nominate a child for a special Christmas gift courtesy of a kind Pendle firm has until Monday.

Blackburn Distributions, a leading healthcare product and sport supplement manufacturer based in Pendle Industrial Estate, is giving away 30 virtual reality headsets to children across the area.

Founder Ben Blackburn said: “As a result of our exceptional growth and the feelings our employees have towards the local community, we believe that it is really important to give something back, especially to those in need at this time of year.

“We hope the virtual reality headsets are enjoyed by all the children who receive them. Giving a gift at Christmas to those that deserve them, should stretch beyond family and friends. We hope other local businesses follow suit and continue to support their local communities in 2018.”

The headsets come with rechargeable Bluetooth controllers and are worth £30. They allow users to place their smartphones inside the headsets and become completely immersed in games, films and videos.

The firm has already given 15 headsets to Airedale Children’s Ward, 20 to Blackburn Children’s Ward and five to the Dyneley Group, Burnley Riding for the Disabled.

If you would like to nominate somebody please email john.deehan@jpress.co.uk with brief details about why you feel they are deserving of this gift.

Deadline for nomination is Monday at noon.