No play for leisure centre changes

Councillors have voted not to approve the refurbishment of the sports hall at Pendle Leisure Centre in Colne.

This means the proposed changes, which included the creation of a children’s soft play area, will not take place for the time being at least.

The council’s Executive voted not to provide a loan of £500,000 for Pendle Leisure Trust to carry out the proposed changes.

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, leader of Pendle Council, said: “Although the results of the consultation were marginally in favour of the scheme, we listened to people’s comments and we will not be going ahead with any changes to the Leisure Centre at this stage.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation.

“The future use and facilities provided at the Leisure Centre will be part of a wider review of all sports and leisure facilities, provided by the Council and other organisations across Pendle, in spring.

“There will be extensive consultation with the public as part of this.”