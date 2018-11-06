'No one should be alone on Christmas': Pendle charity to host inclusive Xmas dinner

A Pendle charity are out to make sure that no one is alone this Christmas Day by hosting a 'Home Alone' dinner, offering anyone the chance to come and celebrate the holiday amongst others.



Organised under the banner of Hope Barlick, the inclusive event on December 25th will take place at St Joseph’s Community Centre on Bolland Street in Barnoldswick and aims to let people know that there is no need to be alone on Christmas Day this year.

The gathering will enable those less fortunate in terms of having somewhere to go this Christmas a place to enjoy a Christmas dinner in a safe and friendly environment alongside like-minded people. It hopes to add comfort, warmth, and a sparkle to somebody's day who would otherwise be alone.

“Over the years, this event has gone from strength to strength with as many as 30 enjoying their Christmas with us," said volunteer Rebekah. “For the people who come, it’s a chance to meet others and get to know people, and there will be a bit of entertainment afterwards to relax to.

"Christmas can be a lonely time for people who live on their own and this is a really nice opportunity to have a meal around the same table as others," she added.

The event organisers are also able to provide transport to and from the event for those who require it, with those interested in booking a place able to do so by calling Margaret and Michael Nutter on 01282 813 582 or 07942 824 700 with people needing to have booked their place by Sunday, 16th December.