No offers yet for popular Burnley town centre pub five months after it goes up for sale

A popular Burnley town centre pub is still on the market, with no offers on the table, five months after it went up for sale.

The Brun Lea on Manchester Road is one of 16 watering holes put up for sale by pub giant J D Wetherspoon in March.

The news was greeted with dismay in the town as the pub is one of the busiest and most popular in the town centre, renowned for cheap beer and food.

A spokesman for Wetherspoons said at the time of the annnounced sale the company understood that loyal customers and staff would be disappointed by the move but it was a commercial decision made after 'long consideration.'

Trade has continued as normal at the pub in Manchester Road and an assurance given to the existing 39 staff that if they were not taken on by the new owners Wetherspoons would try to find them work a outlets across the region.

The Boot in Burnley is also part of the pub chain.

Offers are being invited from anyone interested in buying the pub which is on the market with London based Savills real estate.