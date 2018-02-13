No cover up at this school when it comes to tackling bullying

A unique quilt is helping students at a Burnley high school to beat bullying.

Blessed Trinity RC College’s anti-bullying ambassador, and year 10 student Yvette Lecheminant, has been helping students to make the special quilt.

Each form had their own piece of felt to write their own anti-bullying message on. The pieces were then put together to form the quilt.

Yvette, pictured holding the quilt with year seven pupil James Firminger, said: “It’s important to make people think about bullying and the impact it can have.

“It needs to be dealt with and tackled head on.

“The quilt project has encouraged students to talk to each other about it and how it can affect people."