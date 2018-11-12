Nineteenth century Padiham hotel to host debut murder mystery night

Halloween may be over and done with for another year, but a Padiham hotel is upping the scare factor and providing the perfect setting for a spooky wedding-themed murder mystery night.

Out to send chills through the residents of Lancashire, The Lawrence Hotel on Church Street is owned by local man Michael Huckerby and offers fans of a good whodunit the chance to take part in an evening of clue-finding and mystery-solving at the recently renovated hotel on Friday, November 23rd.

Boasting 14 bedrooms spread over the main house and the old stables, the 19 century Lawrence Hotel also features an honesty bar, three function and conference rooms, and an outside courtyard, offering the ideal backdrop for an evening of solving mysteries.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting our first ever murder mystery night at The Lawrence," said Michael. "We’ve had a lot of demand for this from local residents and to make it wedding themed just adds to the drama of the evening.

"It’s definitely a night to remember, so attendees are advised to sharpen their detective skills and prepare for what lies ahead!" Michael added. "Whilst it won’t be a night for the faint-hearted, it’s set to be a night of fun and laughs and something a little different for people in the area and we hope it will be the first of many for us.”

Tickets for the event cost £35 per person and include a place on the murderous wedding party where guests will get the chance to play detective, as well as finishing the evening with a three-course meal provided by the hotel. They are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/murder-mystery-tickets-50225125703