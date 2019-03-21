Nine Burnley streets could soon be fitted with alleygates in bid to cut down crime

More alleygates are set to be installed as part of a crackdown on crime in Burnley.

Proposals to introduce the measures on a number of streets in the borough are due to go before Burnley Council’s development control committee this evening.

And borough planners have recommended committee members give their backing to the scheme, which aims to prevent potential burglars and other trespassers from accessing the rear and side of properties by installing lockable metal gates in alleyways or footpaths shared by a number of houses.

They are proposed to be installed at Coal Clough Lane, Ribblesdale Street, Elm Street, Victoria Road, Clarence Street, Randall Street, Dall Street, Carter Street and Morley Street.

The anti-social behaviour, crime and policing act 2014 allows local authorities the power through a public space protection order to restrict public right of way over a highway to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Council bosses say the scheme has been an effective tool to combat these issue with the installation of steel gates to the ends of back streets and alleyways.

They claim it helps provide a safe and clean environment for residents and dramatically reduces the threat of crime such as burglary and criminal damage by securing previously vulnerable areas.

The council has set aside just over £51,000 in this year’s capital programme to help fund more security gates at “hot spots”, following consultation with residents – double the previous annual amount set aside for alleygating.

The council, which currently has 124 schemes in place across Burnley and Padiham, identified the latest “hot spots” following consultation with residents.

In a report to go before the committee, a police spokesman said: “A large proportion of burglaries occur whereby the intruder gains access to a property via the rear or side of a dwelling.

“Based on this fact, and local policing knowledge of area, alley-gating schemes in each of these locations would be a benefit to the community in preventing crime and keeping people safe and feeling safe.

“As a burglary prevention tool, lockable alley-gates reduce easy unauthorised access to the rear of properties, which impacts on the reduction of crimes, such as burglary, criminal damage, illicit drug use or dealing and anti-social behaviour issues, such as fly-tipping, litter or nuisance.

“Offenders can also no longer use the excuse that they did not realise access was prohibited, as gates physically mark the boundaries to where they can, cannot act, and are often accompanied by signage.

“There is a real need for active resident and community investment in the alleygating schemes.

“If residents are willing to come together and use alleygates effectively and efficiently, they are more likely to see the desired reductions in crime than if there is disagreement about their implementation and usage.”