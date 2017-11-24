Nightclub owners in Vogue naming row

A Burnley nightclub may have to call time on its name after being threatened with legal action by a top fashion magazine.

The owners of Vogue Nightclub in Hammerton Street, Rebecca and Jason McQuoid, revealed they were sent a letter from global giants Vogue magazine telling them they had infringed their naming copyright.

Rebecca (28), originally from Chorley, accused the famous publication of bullying and is worried it could put the club out of business.

She said: “In October a solicitor contacted us with regards to a trademark infringement.

“They claim that Vogue Magazine has a trademark for nightclub and bar services which we infringe.

“We have been in Burnley for almost four years trading as Vogue Nightclub and have built a Facebook following of 9,000 likes which may not seem much but to us that is our customer base and our main means of communication.

“We fully believe that we are being bullied by this multi billion pound firm and want people across the nation to know what they are doing to two hard working people trying to make a living in what is a fledging industry, especially in a town as small as ours.

“We are being forced into a costly rebrand which could inevitably close the business but alongside that we are not allowed access to the Facebook page we have worked hard to build and the thousands of customers we have entertained over the years.

“As far as we’re concerned, this is bullying.”