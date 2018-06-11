Next stop: History of Burnley Football Club

The history of Burnley Football Club has been turned into a London Underground style map.

Created by artist Mike Cochrane, each line represents a period in the Clarets' history from their formation to the present day.

The map features key events in Burnley's history including iconic players and managers.

The tube map depicts all major events decade by decade covering players' appearances/goals, managers, promotions, cup runs and ground developments with a centre line dedicated to club greats like McIlroy, Dobson, Potts, Beel, Adamson and Dawson.

His www.tubeart.co.uk website features more than 30 clubs and Mr Cochrane says the venture, which he started in March, is: "A passion for history both geographic and sporting combined with the eye catching detail taken from railway maps from around the world...each map takes over 100 hours to research and draw."

He decided on a Burnley map because he wants to focus on teams with "great histories and traditions" while the claret and blue made for "attractive colours".

"It took six weeks," he said. "Research of individual players, appearances/goals, honours and promotions. Then it was deciding who goes on the map and where, drawing it, proofreading it, printing it and then uploading details to the internet page."