Newly qualified Padiham solicitor Eve set to be 'leading light' in family law across East Lancashire

Newly-qualified Padiham based solicitor Eve Brelsford is set to become a leading light in family law across the region ... according to a recognised specialist in the field.

Eve (26) was the first recruit when Sarah Bentley Solicitors opened its doors in 2017 and now the former

trainee is celebrating becoming a fully-fledged solicitor in her own right.

Sarah, who is the owner of the Padiham-based practice, said.“Eve has all the necessary attributes - both professionally and personally - and her ability with people is truly outstanding."

A former student at Burnley Sixth Form College, Eve said it was a 'great feeling' to qualify and she owed Sarah a lot. She said: "Sarah is the perfect role model and has been quick to pass on her knowledge and understanding of family law based on 30 years’ experience.”

Eve, who lives in Hurst Green, and attended Blackburn's Westholme School, achieved a Masters Degree in Law at Northumbria University.

And Sarah believes Eve’s emergence holds the key to further progress for the firm, adding: “We deal in a

very complex area of law and guarantee expertise and sensitivity across every case.

"Eve has already shown me that she has what it takes to deal with all aspects of family law and her qualifying as a solicitor is great news for her and for us.”