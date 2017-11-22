New year new start for Padiham Town Hall

The new year will signal a new start for Padiham Town Hall which is finally re-opening after the devastating Boxing Day floods two years ago badly damaged the interior.

A complicated programme of reinstatement and flood resilience works has now been completed, and the landmark building has now been formally handed back to Padiham Town Council.

The town hall will officially reopen on Monday, January 8th, when the Mayor of Padiham will cut a ribbon before activities will begin with an afternoon of dancing in the ballroom.

Residents will be able to see inside the newly restored hall on Monday, December 11th, when people and organisations who are interested in booking the town hall can book onto tours of the ballroom, cellars and kitchen areas, to look at the restoration work.

Tours take place at 11am, 1pm and 7pm. Numbers on the tours will be limited, and those who wish to visit the cellars will need to be able to negotiate steps.

People are asked to book their place on a tour by contacting the Mayor of Padiham Ken Buckley on 07971 201394 or town councillor Jean Cunningham on 07989 462001.

Other events and balls are being planned over the coming months.

Mayor of Padiham Ken Buckley said: “We are really pleased that these substantial repairs are complete, and that Padiham Town Council has now taken back responsibility for our town hall.

“Now that it is under our control, there are some further routine works that we need to do over the next couple of months. These could not be started until all the work had been done to deal with asbestos after the flooding."

Coun. Mohammed Ishtiaq, Executive member for resources at Burnley Council, said: “I would like to thank all the people who have been involved in this major project of repair and renewal – and I would also like to thank the people of Padiham for their patience during the period has been carried out.

“The completed works mean that Padiham Town Hall can now be brought back into use, with the added benefit that there is a high level of protection against future flooding, thus reducing the risk of further damage to the building and actual loss.

“The works which have been carried out include the repair and renewal of building elements that have been affected by the flood water such as decorative finishes, wall plaster, internal doors and casings, external doors and casings, windows, skirting boards, floors, partitions, services including gas, water and electricity, the boilers, and the ballroom floor itself.

“The re-opening at the beginning of the new year will mark a new start for Padiham Town Hall. We are really pleased with the restoration work that has been carried out in the ball room, and the other modernising and flood resilience works which have been done. We are looking forward to opening our door again to friends old and new.”