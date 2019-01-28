New study busts myth that neighbourly spirit in the North-West is dying

A new study is challenging stereotypes that young people, especially those who are renting their homes, are less likely to befriend their neighbours.

People's Postcode Lottery has found more than half of people in the North-West want to build real-life relationships with their neighbours.

The study of more than 2,000 renters and homeowners in the UK also shows that 54.3% of people in the North-West always make an effort to speak to their neighbours.

And while 44% are part of community social media groups, 77.7% interact more with people in their area in real life than online.

The research also discovered that 47% would knock and ask face-to-face to borrow household groceries (sugar, milk etc) and 73.5% would tell their neighbour when they are going on holiday.