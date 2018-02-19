New rules for Burnley street traders

New rules for street traders are set to be introduced in Burnley.

Burnley Council’s licensing committee will debate proposed amendments to existing street trading consent regulations when it meets later this month, February 22nd.

The committee is recommended to make the following changes:

Amend permitted trading hours to between 6-30am and 11pm, with only street traders who hold a late-night refreshment premises licence to trade beyond the permitted times. The current permitted hours are 8am to midnight.

Replace the annual consent with an option of one month, six month and 12 month consents, to provide more flexibility for traders

Require that all street traders would need a basic DBS check

Council leader Coun. Mark Townsend said: “The proposed changes reflect the needs of the public, supporting our commitment to strong safeguarding principles, and bringing the regulations more in line with the town centre’s night-time economy.

"We hope that these changes will attract more potential traders looking to do business in our borough.”