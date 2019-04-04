New North West Air Ambulance shop to take off in Pendle

The North West Air Ambulance Charity is ready to take off in Barrowford, with members of the public invited to the store’s grand opening next week.

Visitors are invited to the new store in Gisburn Road, which will be opened on Friday, April 12th, by the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Coun. James Starkie and Mrs Janet Starkie.

Julie Fisher, the new store manager, said: “I’ve seen the impact the charity and its crews have in the village and all over Lancashire, so I’m delighted to be opening the doors at a new store. The team and I are really excited to give back to a local charity which has a special place in many people’s hearts.

"We’re already gearing up for our first in-store fundraiser – so keep your eyes peeled and your brews at the ready.”

The NWAA does not receive government funding and relies on the generosity of the people in the North West. In the last twelve months, the charity’s life-saving crews have attended over 870 missions in Lancashire; it is the highest number of missions compared to all other counties in the North West.

The new shop is currently appealing for local people with enthusiasm to join its growing volunteer team in-store, whether for a few days or a couple of hours a week. You could be on the shop floor, sorting donations, working the till or creating clever window displays.

Coun. Starkie said: “As a local man, born here in Nelson, I think it is safe to say the tireless work of the North West Air Ambulance Charity is appreciated in Barrowford and beyond. This local charity has had an incredible, life-saving impact on our village and the region over the years, for which our community is especially grateful for.

“I understand the service attends over 2,300 incidents a year, all possible thanks to donations in shops such as this new store. Our community now has a brilliant hub to support a local charity with, and it is a delight to officially open it. The Mayoress and I are certain it will be a popular addition to Barrowford.”

The store is also appealing for quality used goods, dropped off either directly at the counter or by arranging a free collection from home. By signing up to Gift Aid, supporters can even make their donations up to 25% more valuable - at no extra cost.

You can find the North West Air Ambulance Charity Barrowford shop at Unit 2 Gisburn Road, Barrowford, BB9 6DT.