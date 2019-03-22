New multi-million-pound school to open in Burnley

A brand new school is due to open in Burnley at a cost of £5.4M.

News that the school, known as The Heights, will open in September, has been welcomed by the leader of Burnley Council, Coun. Mark Townsend who said: “I am looking forward to this school opening and supporting education in Burnley in general.

“This school will make sure students who experience difficulties will get all the support they need.”

Around 30 jobs will be created at the new school at the site off Burleigh Street which already has 60 pupils ready to start there.

The site is the former home of Ridgewood High School which is now located on Eastern Avenue, Burnley.

The Heights will provide high quality education within a purpose built, state-of-the-art educational environment for pupils aged five to sixteen.

In addition to providing the core subjects it will also offer specialist vocational learning for pupils who have found it difficult to achieve in their mainstream setting.

The school, which can cater for up to 150 pupils, will be looking for a wide range of employees including teachers, teaching assistants, catering, cleaning, minibus drivers and office staff.

The Heights comes under The Education Partnership Trust (EPT) which is a growing multi academy trust, which was established in 2012 and has a proven track record of raising standards.

The Heights will join the EPT portfolio of schools which includes Coal Clough Academy in Burnley, Eden School and Pleckgate High School in Blackburn which has been judged as outstanding from Ofsted. There is also another school called The Heights in Blackburn.

The Education Partnership Trust has signed a pledge with The Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub to develop the skills of its staff and to actively participate in employing and supporting apprentices.

A pledge has also been made that jobs will be offered to local people.

Sharon Roscoe, chief executive of the EPT, said: “The Heights Burnley is an example of how partnership working can make a real difference. The school will fill a gap in local provision and meet the needs of young people in our borough.

“I am pleased to announce that funding for the new school building has been confirmed as approximately £5.4million.

“This significant, but much needed investment, will enable these young people to achieve the best possible educational outcomes while providing them with the skills, experience and knowledge needed to achieve a successful transition into further education, employment and training.

“We are continuing to work closely with schools in Burnley, the council, the Department of Education and the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).”

For more information go to www.theheightsburnley.com.

For job vacancies go to: www.educationpartnershiptrust.org/vacancies/