A popular Burnley pub restaurant has launched a new menu for the summer.

Sycamore Farm, in Liverpool Road, has launched the menu which includes new dishes, a new vegan menu and pub classics made even better.

As part of the new menu, the pub, well-known for its carvery, has also introduced a Signature Carvery Burger, a beef burger topped with stuffing, a pig-in-blanket and crowned with a Yorkie, extra stuffing and a pig-in-blanket.