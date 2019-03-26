New memorial stone to mark Hapton Valley Pit disaster

A new memorial stone to remember those killed and injured in the Hapton Valley Pit disaster has been unveiled in the village.

Former miners, civic dignitaries, members of the clergy and a survivor of the disaster, Ken Royal, attended an unveiling service at Hapton recreation ground's Peace Garden.

Organised by the Hapton Heritage Group, and part funded by German energy group RWE Innogy, the stone was unveiled by Padiham town councillor Bob Clark, a trustee of the Hapton Valley Mining Disaster group. Sadly, another long-serving trustee, Archer Lee, was unable to attend.

Year 6 children from Hapton CE and Methodist School attended, along with Mayor of Padiham, Coun. Andy Tatchell, and the leader of Burnley Borough Council, Coun. Mark Townsend.

Rev. Mark Jones led a short service, which was attended by around 40 other people.

Sixteen miners were killed by a coal explosion at Hapton Valley Colliery, Friday March 23rd 1962. A further 21 men were injured, making it the most fatal mining accident in history in the borough.