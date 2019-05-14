New Mayor of Padiham looking forward to representing his hometown

It is second time round for the newly installed Mayor and Mayoress of Padiham, Coun. Howard Hudson and his wife Patricia.

For the couple were first installed as civic heads of the town in 2014.

Both from Padiham, the couple, who have two children and four grandchildren, have lived in the town all their lives.

Married for 39 years the Hudsons are looking forward to representing their hometown during their year in office.

The Mayor making ceremony was held in Padiham Town Hall on Friday and was attended by the Leader of Burnley Council Coun. Mark Townsend, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs and Burnley and Padiham MP Julie Cooper.

The new Mayor thanked everyone for attending the ceremony and also Burnley Council's parks department for providing floral displays for the town hall.

The new deputy Mayor and Mayoress are Vince and Gillian Pridden.