New Mayor of Burnley pledges to raise £25,000 for town's hospital

The new Mayor of Burnley has pledged to raise £25,000 for new equipment at the town's hospital.

Coun. Anne Kelly has given her backing to ELHT and Me, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust charity, and aims to raise a minimum of £25,000 for diagnostic equipment solely for Burrnley General.

The charity, which aims to improve patient experience across hospitals and community services in East Lancashire, is the Mayor’s chosen charity for 2019-20.

Money raised by and for ELHT and Me is used to enhance care beyond standard NHS funding, allowing staff to go the extra mile for patients.

Speaking following the announcement, Coun. Kelly said: “I am delighted to support ELHT and Me during my Mayoral term.

"I feel that fundraising for our local hospital is a really effective way to positively impact all the people of Burnley, and I am confident we will raise the funds we need.

“We are all sure to use hospital services at some point in our lives. Giving something back by investing in new diagnostic equipment means we can improve care for people now, and in years to come.”

A teacher at St James’ Primary and Briercliffe Primary schools for more than 25 years Coun. Kelly also acted as a supply teacher at numerous schools across the borough.

Coun. Kelly has chosen John, her husband of 44 years, to act as her consort. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

The new Mayor has been a Briercliffe parish councillor for almost 30 years and a borough councillor for 12 years, representing Briercliffe.

Denise Gee, Fundraising Manager at ELHT and Me, said: “We are honoured and delighted that Councillor Kelly has chosen her local hospital charity.

"All of the funds donated during her mayoral term will be spent at Burnley General Hospital, which will make a huge impact for the community the Mayor represents and beyond.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the Burnley community to get behind the Mayor and support her to reach her fundraising target, knowing that donations will benefit the people of the town.”

For more information on supporting the Mayor’s chosen charity, please contact Maureen Neave at the Mayor’s office in Burnley Town Hall on 01282 425011.

For more information on East Lancashire Hospitals’ Charity, ELHT and Me, please visit www.elht.nhs.uk

