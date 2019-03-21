New live music venue in Colne will showcase local talent

Three local businessmen have opened a new live music venue in Colne aiming to bring a totally new experience to town's high street.

Paul White, Glenn Stock and Tom Shaw have opened The Live Lounge in what was The Lesser Muni, Albert Road, in the town.

Following a full renovation, the building opened it’s doors last Friday and hosted a full weekend of live music.

The Live Lounge will be open Thursday to Sunday evenings, and will play host not just to local bands and talent but will bring audience participation to the music themed venue too.

Paul said “We’re looking at holding beat battles, choir Sundays and open mic nights. We’re aiming to have a real audience participation element to the venue. We want it to be a real celebration of local talent and music and we’ll be making sure that we provide a platform for new artists to start off too.

“There’ll be a real mix of music, something for fans of all genres and for people of all ages”, he added.

The extensive renovation of the property has been led by local interior designer Ash Sutcliffe, of Live Like The Boy, and features a musical icons theme.

The Live Lounge will be open 5pm – midnight Thursdays, 5pm – 2am Fridays, 2pm – 2am Saturdays and 2pm – 10pm Sundays.

Glenn added: “It’s been great to take what was a really under utilised part of the Muni, and bring it into full use. The Muni is a great cultural hub not just for Colne but for East Lancashire and we’re really glad to be able to add to that. We’re an area renowned for it’s local talent, so this was the obvious option for us."

Tom said: “People were really impressed with the transformation, it’s a really welcoming space but with a city centre vibe. We hope people will be impressed when they come down."