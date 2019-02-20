New kids play promising a rib-tickling sub-continental adventure heads to Burnley

A brand new play filled with song, dance, and puppetry guaranteed to get kids smiling is heading to Burnley next month, with free crafting activities and games making the event an absolute must.

Put on by Mashi Theatre, the touching and rib-tickling 'Stripey Honey… is very yummy!' will be at Burnley Library, taking kids on a trip to the sub-continent as the show explores the lives and traits of some of the planet's most precious but endangered species in India and Bangladesh.

Telling the story of how, in the forests of the Sundarbans - a UNESCO world heritage site - the royal Bengal tigers and honey bees learn to live, play, and survive together with the honey collectors, the story was inspired by Mashi Theatre Founder and Artistic Director Trina Haldar's childhood trips to India.

“Having visited India numerous times as a child, I had the opportunity to see the beautiful forest of the Sunderbans," said Trina. "I wanted to invite children and their families to another world, deep in the jungle, where borders are undefined, where the mangrove forest protects all creatures; the tigers, bees, and people living together in close proximity.”

The show will be at Burnley Library on Wednesday, 6 March at 4.30pm and has been brought to Lancashire by Spot On Rural & Library Touring and Burnley Youth Theatre. Lyndsey Wilson, Scheme Manager for Spot On, explained the reason for the partnership, saying: “Having the chance to work closely with Burnley Youth Theatre to bring this performance to Burnley Library is a wonderful opportunity.

"Our aim is to make contact with audiences who might not regularly attend either of our venues to encourage them into seeing professional theatre in a less conventional theatre space," she added. "We’re asking our audiences to try something new and have an adventure with us and we hope to see many new faces this March.”

Doors for the event open at 3.30pm, while tickets cost £4 each or £10 for one adult and 2 children and are available directly from the library, by emailing burnley.library@lancashire.gov.uk, or by calling 01254 660 360. For more info on the Spot On season programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk, call Lyndsey on 01254 660 360 or email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk.