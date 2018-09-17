New goals for UCFB

A one-of-its football industry college which started life in Burnley is reaching new goals every year.

Having set up in Burnley in 2011 with just 60 students, University Campus of Football Business has grown rapidly over the years, now boasting 1,700 students across its Manchester Etihad and Wembley campuses, with 2,200 expected in total in 2018/19.

UCFB has now secured £500,000 of funding from Academy Leasing to invest in new equipment to enhance its courses and cater for the additional 500 students expected to enrol in the new academic year.

In order to broaden the range of courses available and enrich students’ learning experience, UCFB has bought new hardware, computer systems and classroom furniture with the help of Academy Leasing, a specialist asset finance provider. Equipment secured includes tablets, laptops, computer servers and software, as well as TV cameras and broadcast suites to support new media courses.

UCFB has worked with Academy Leasing since 2014, when it opened its Wembley Campus with an immediate intake of 200 students. Since then, Academy Leasing has continued to support UCFB throughout its continuous growth.

Robert Marsh, financial controller at UCFB, said: “We’ve been able to expand quite rapidly over the last few years, and so we are very grateful of the support of Academy Leasing. Having access to appropriate funding has enabled us to open new campuses, attract top lecturers and, crucially, provide students with the technology and tools they need to thrive in the innovative football and sports industry."

Michaela Dodd, asset sales manager at Academy Leasing, said: “UCFB is truly leading the way in football and sports education and we’re so proud to have been part of their growth. We’re particularly pleased with this latest round of funding, though – the addition of broadcast equipment is allowing students to learn about the wider aspects of sports media, broadcasting and journalism, and really broaden their career prospects.”