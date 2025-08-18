New food hygiene ratings handed to 25 establishments in Lancashire - three businesses fail

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on July 31.

1. Eat Italian, Marton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 3DE

Rated 5 on July 31. | Eat Italian

Rated 5 on July 29.

2. May Wah, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY3 8AX

Rated 5 on July 29. | Google

Rated 5 on July 23.

3. Lucky Star, Park Road, Blackpool, FY1 5LN

Rated 5 on July 23. | Google

Rated 4 on July 9.

4. Richmond Grill, Richmond Road, Accrington, BB5 0HY

Rated 4 on July 9. | Google

