When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Eat Italian, Marton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 3DE Rated 5 on July 31.

2 . May Wah, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY3 8AX Rated 5 on July 29.

3 . Lucky Star, Park Road, Blackpool, FY1 5LN Rated 5 on July 23.