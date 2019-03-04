New domestic abuse initiative to launch in Burnley

SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services are launching a supporters group to enable them to meet growing demand for the services.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, the launch event will be held on Thursday at Burnley Town Hall from 5-30pm for those who would like to learn more about how they can help.

There are several ways in which supporters can get involved – such as arranging fundraising events and raising awareness – to support and empower women, children and men to live free from domestic abuse.

SafeNet protects victims and survivors of domestic abuse through the provision of safe refuge and support services and promotes the prevention of further harm, through various initiatives including, working to build safe and healthy relations and promote equality.

There are no special skills required and those who can’t make it to Burnley for the launch can find out how to get involved here.

Places are free and food will be provided. Secure a place by registering here.