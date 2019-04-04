New chief executive joins Lancashire Care NHS Trust

A new chief executive has been appointed by Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Caroline Donovan has joined Lancashire Care from North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust (NSCHT), which the Care Quality Commission (CQC) recently rated ‘Outstanding’ under her leadership.

NSCHT is one of only two specialist mental health trusts in the country to be rated outstanding.

Caroline Donovan, chief executive of Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m delighted to be joining Lancashire Care and am excited about the privilege of leading the Trust

to continue to improve health services for local people. I am also greatly looking forward to working with colleagues across the wider health and care system to help shape future health and care services across Lancashire and South Cumbria.”

David Eva, chairman at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Caroline on board and look forward to working closely with her

to achieve the Trust’s objectives over the next few years. Caroline brings with her a wealth of experience, which will be a huge asset to the Trust’s Board of Directors and we’re looking forward to her perspective when it comes to improving services for the people we serve.

“On behalf of the organisation, I’d like to acknowledge the amazing contribution that Heather Tierney-Moore has made as chief executive over the last 10 years and wish her well for the

future.”

Ms Donovan was chief executive at NSCHT for the last five years and gained experience at the executive director level, having undertaken executive director and deputy chief executive roles.

A registered general nurse for over 30 years, Ms Donovan began her career in healthcare as a nurse and health visitor.