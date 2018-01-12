New chapter for village library

Barrowford Library is to become one of the first libraries in the County to reopen its doors.

The library in Ann Street was closed under the last Lancashire County Council administration as huge cost-cutting measures were enacted across the county.

A spirited campaign from parents, children, heads and staff in local primary schools in June 2016, during the original consultation, culminated in more than 200 personal letters from young readers asking the county council to keep the valued local facility open.

The pleas from pupils at St Thomas’ CE Primary School, Wheatley Lane Methodist Primary School, Blacko Primary School, Roughlee Primary School, plus members of the public and local councillors to keep the library came to nothing.

The new Conservative administration, which took control of the county council last May stopped the sale of the building.

Coun. Ken Turner said: “I was heavily involved in the campaign to keep Barrowford Library open along with my colleagues, Couns Linda Crossley and Christian Wakeford.

"The students in our local schools worked with us, as did members of the public, to try and stop the closure. Despite the library closing, we continued to push for its return and are absolutely over the moon it will reopen this month.

"I look forward to welcoming the children back to their local Library and assisting in the establishment of a School Reading Club.”

The library will reopen on January 22nd.