New chapter for Burnley school after it wins book competition by bestselling author

A Burnley school has won over £300 worth of books thanks to a pioneering project by a best selling author.

American author James Patterson has donated £50,000 to help schools fund books for classrooms and libraries. in collaboration with Scholastic UK Book Clubs.

And Blessed Trinity RC College is one of the lucky recipients of the James Patterson Big Book giveaway.

Blessed Trinity Librarian Beverly Halstead decided to enter the competition for the books in a bid to freshen up the library stock and offer more reading opportunities for the students.

And she was delighted to hear that the school was a competition winner especially as the library had lost a few books following a mini flood.

Mrs Halstead said: “There are a variety of new books for students of all ages to enjoy.

"This has been a wonderful opportunity to order some new James Patterson books as well as books of all different genres - adventure, thriller, fantasy and more.

“Our library has a wide range of fiction books on offer to encourage reading for pleasure.

"We are also part of the Accelerated Reader Programme which helps to develop reading skills.”