New chapter begins as Burnley neighbourhood library re-opens its doors

A library, that was at the heart of a bustling community in Burnley before it was closed down in 2016, has re-opened its doors.



The re-opening marks the beginning of a new chapter for Pike Hill Library in Langwyth Road which was among 26 out of 73 libraries closed two years ago by Lancashire County Council.

Emily (three) and Lucy Forbes (seven) were among the first visitors to newly re-opened Pike Hill Library.

A new administration was elected in May 2017 and decided to reopen as many libraries as possible.

Pike Hill is the 14th to reopen following the reopening of Burnley Campus Library, in late 2017 and Barrowford and Whalley libraries last year.

County Coun. Cosima Towneley said: “We’re very glad to be getting our library back and I’m delighted to be given the honour of reopening it.

“Libraries are one of the most important services we deliver, and they are very highly valued by Lancashire’s communities.

Eidie (five) six-year-old Amirah are pictured choosing their books at Pike Hill Library.

“People in this local community have really missed their library and I couldn’t be more pleased that we are delivering on our commitment to reopen it.

“Libraries allow everyone, whatever their circumstances, to be able to access books and information on their doorstep.

“They’re also somewhere that people can meet, and all ages can interact and share interests, which means they also play a vital role in helping people to maintain their health and wellbeing.”

Opening times for Pike Hill Library will be: Monday, closed; Tuesday, 1pm to 7pm; Wednesday, 9am to 1pm; Thursday, closed; Friday, 1pm to 5pm; Saturday, 9am to 1pm; Sunday, closed.

More information can be found by phoning 0300 123 6703, or visiting www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries.