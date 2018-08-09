New bus company man hoping to drive business forward

Burnley bus operator Transdev Blazefield is welcoming a new addition to its leadership team as it prepares for further expansion across the North of England.

Paul Turner is the company’s newly appointed head of commercial development and joins at a time of significant business growth, as Transdev Blazefield seeks to develop its successful network covering hundreds of miles from central Lancashire to the Yorkshire Coast.

Based at Transdev’s depot at Queensgate, Burnley, Paul will be seeking new opportunities to grow a business with a reputation for delivering innovative customer service.

The operator has expanded its presence in Lancashire and Greater Manchester with the purchase of the Rosso company in January of this year, supported by an investment of £3m. in high specification new buses this year as part of the deal.

Paul said: “It’s an exciting time to join the award-winning team at Transdev Blazefield, as there’s huge potential here for further growth and expansion.

“A key part of my role will be to identify new business opportunities, while using sophisticated data analysis techniques to improve the way we plan and roll out changes across the business.

“I’ll also be getting out and about meeting stakeholders, including local transport authorities, political leaders and service user groups, to make sure we take their ideas on board as we grow.”

Welcoming Paul to his new role, Transdev Blazefield chief executive Alex Hornby said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to attract Paul as a true star in his field to help our business at such an exciting time.

“We are keen to build on our reputation for delivering amazing service, with our customers at the heart of everything we do – and Paul’s skills and experience will help to continue our journey to further success.”