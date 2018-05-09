New Burnley Tory leader wants to see more people involved in local politics

The new leader of Burnley's Conservative group has said he wants to see more of the town's residents become involved in politics.

Cliviger with Worsthorne ward Coun. Andrew Newhouse will lead the group on Burnley Borough Council, taking over from David Heginbotham.

A governor at Worsthorne Primary School, Coun. Newhouse (40) is also a trainee coach at Fulledge Colts football team, chairman of the Burnley District Darts League and captain of the Thornton Arms B darts team.

Coun. Newhouse, who was first elected to the council seven years ago, said: "It’s a great privilege to be selected for group leader and it gives me a chance to try to shape a group of people who can go on to run this town, for the people of Burnley, the residents, not just the select few that it currently serves, the Labour group.

"I would like to thank David Heginbotham and Coun. Ida Carmichael for all the time and effort they have spent with me, teaching and developing me into the councillor I am today.

"Without his introduction and their help I may never have decided to get involved and I just want to offer them the warmest appreciation for believing in me. They have some big shoes to fill and I look forward to the challenge of doing that.

"I would also like to thank my colleagues who are backing me to move on to my next role as group leader. As a group we will look to grow and develop into the group that is ready to run this town."

The former Ribblesdale High School pupil runs his own computer company A and G Computer Solutions.

Coun. Newhouse, also the current chairman for the Burnley Conservative Association, said that he wanted to encourage other people like himself, even non-voters, to get involved in local politics and highlight to the public that every vote counts.

He added: "There is a better choice than the Labour group and we are that choice. All we have to do is vote. We are not like the other groups that have appeared from splits or fall outs with parties. We are a team and we will work as one to give our constituents a better voice in this town.

"On a final note I would also like to thank all the voters that voted Conservative at the last election. We fought hard to give you a candidate in each ward and it was encouraging to see the number of votes we got around Burnley.

"I am sure you will all join with me in congratulating Couns. Dale Ferrier and Ivor Emo (Whittlefiled with Ightenhill and Cliviger with Worthorne wards ) on their election to the council and let’s hope it’s the start of many more Conservative election successes."