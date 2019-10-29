New Burnley skate and BMX park already proving 'wheel' good fun

A brand new £130,000 outdoor sports area has been officially opened in Burnley.



Located at Hargher Clough Park, the concrete ramps and bowls are proving a big hit with skate boarders, small wheeled scooters, BMX bikers and in-line skaters.

Work on the 130,000 scheme was carried out by the team behind London's 2012 Olympic BMX track

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly, visited the park to "open" the new area as part of a fun day at the adjacent community centre.

The scheme is the result of several years of fundraising by the Stoops and Hargher Clough community centre who were supported by local fundraising experts Proffits CIC.

It has funded by grants from Sport England, Calico and the Lancashire Environmental Fund with smaller contributions from Burnley Council and Lancashire County Council.

Local skaters were involved in the preparatory designs for the wheeled sports area at a series of design workshops run during the planning stage.

The construction was undertaken by Clark & Kent contractors who have worked projects all over the UK and Europe, including building the BMX track for the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Burnley Council’s Executive member for housing and leisure, Councillor Ivor Emo, said: “I’m delighted that this new facility has been completed and I'm sure it will be well used.”