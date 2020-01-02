New Burnley MP holds first public surgeries

Members of the public in Burnley and Padiham will get the chance to meet and raise issues with the borough's first Conservative MP for 109 years this weekend.

Antony Higginbotham, who unseated Labour's Julie Cooper at the December General Election, will be holding a series of surgeries across the area.

Mr Higginbotham will be at Tesco in Padiham on Friday, between 1-30pm and 4pm.

On Saturday he will be holding surgeries in Burnley Central Library from 10am until 1-30pm.

The same day he will be at Tesco Extra in Burnley between 2pm and 4pm.