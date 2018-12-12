New breakfast club helps students at Burnley school to kickstart their day

A breakfast club at a Burnley high school is making sure students have enough fuel to start their day.

Blessed Trinity RC College has joined the National School Breakfast Programme (NSBP), which is being delivered by the charities Family Action and Magic Breakfast.

Pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley are ready for the most important meal of the day at the new breakfast club.

The aim is to fuel learning as an Institute of Fiscal Studies found that having breakfast improves concentration and behaviour.

Blessed Trinity’s Nurture Co-ordinator Nicola Lincoln, who was already providing breakfasts for students, decided to go a step further and make Blessed Trinity a NSBP school.

She said: "The breakfasts were provided in the Nurture Room, which is for the more vulnerable students, and I was given provisions from Warburton's and Tesco which we are very grateful for.

“We provided bagels, porridge, cereal, toast, crumpets, pancakes, fruit and potato cakes as well as gluten free options.

“I could cater for 15 but then it started increasing with other students coming in, such as the Year 11s before their mock examinations.

“At one stage, I had 27 students in so I started looking into the NSPB and was delighted to get funding.

“As a NSBP School we offer a healthy school breakfast, available to all, and enjoy the benefits that brings, with children settled and ready to learn at the start of the school day.

“Students can’t concentrate when they are hungry and so it’s great that Tesco and Warburton’s are still helping us and we have a NSBP grant to keep this going until 2020.”

The Mayor of Burnley Councillor Charlie Briggs officially opened the breakfast club, which runs from 8am-8.45am every day.

He said: “It’s great to see this.

“We know how easy it is to skip breakfast but how important it is so this means students can get provisions as soon as they get to school to get ready for the day ahead.”