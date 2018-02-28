New ALDI store set for Padiham

Padiham could be set for another new supermarket.

The Burnley Express has discovered that German supermarket chain ALDI has bought land in Wyre Street in the town, currently occupied by the Padiwacks Nursery.

The news came to light in a planning application submitted by the owners of Padiwacks to Burnley Borough Council for a change of use at the Wrights Furnishing in Claremont Street into a new nursery.

The applicants state that ALDI has agreed to buy the land in Wyre Street, which is due to complete in the spring or summer of this year.

If ALDI was to go ahead and build a new supermarket it would be the latest since Tesco opened its store on the same street in 2012.

The new proposed childcare environment applied for would be to maintain a childcare setting and keep staff employed.

It would operate 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 52 weeks a year, and would be registered for 95 children.

If passed, the new facility would have a baby room, toddler room, pre-school room and an after school club area term time and holiday club.

The internal works would include enhancing the whole interior. The ground floor would be the administration area leading to the baby room in a secure area. The first floor would have corridors leading into a separate toddler room, pre-school room and after school club/holiday club.

The applicants say the kitchen area would be enhanced to facilitate healthy homemade meals.