Nelson woman accused of pocketing £71,000 from Burnley care home

A woman has appeared in court, accused of stealing more than £71,000 from her boss whilst she was a manager of a Burnley care home.



Susan Burnett (57) is alleged to have taken £71,424.73 belonging to Emmanuel Dangare between July 30th, 2013 and September 8th, 2016. She is accused of theft by employee.

Burnley Magistrates' Court was told residents at the home were funded by Lancashire County Council. They were making payments and the defendant allegedly put the money in her own bank account.

Burnett, of Hendon Road in Nelson, did not indicate a plea. Her case will be heard at Burnley Crown Court and District Judge James Clarke unconditionally bailed her until January 15th.