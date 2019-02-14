Nelson volunteers hosting Mystic Night in aid of orphaned children in Pakistan

A team of Nelson volunteers are hosting a fabulous Mystic Night in aid of orphaned children.

The event, organised by charity Minhaj Welfare Foundation, will take place on Saturday at 6-30pm at The ACE Centre, Nelson.

The money raised on the night will help support the 1500 orphans living in the charity's orphan care homes in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Sialkot in Pakistan. It will help to pay for accommodation, healthy meals, medical check-ups, quality education and psychological support.

There will be a Qawwali performance from Ghayoor Moiz Mustafa Qawwal and Brothers, sons of the famous Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad from Karachi, Pakistan. The Qawwals are traditional singers who have been carrying on a legacy for almost 800 years and have also performed on the BBC Proms.

s

Tickets can be purchased on the night, or via www.minhajwelfare.org. Alternatively, call the charity's Pendle office on 012828 723455.