Nelson teenager who sparked police chase warned he could be facing jail

A teen who sparked a police chase after they tried to stop him for no insurance, could end up in jail.



Shahzeeb Khan, who hit two vehicles at the end of the pursuit, had driven at 50mph on 30mph streets and had gone on the wrong side of the road, towards oncoming traffic.

Burnley magistrates were told it took place at 4pm on a busy Wednesday, when pedestrians were about and traffic was heavy as Khan went down Larch Street, Brook Street, Yorkshire Street, Commercial Road and Brunswick Street in Nelson.

The 18-year-old has now been given an interim ban and could be facing jail, after admitting dangerous driving, failing to stop for a constable and no insurance, on November 7th.

The defendant, of Southfield Street, Nelson, was committed to the higher court to be sentenced on Monday, January 14th.

The Bench told Khan: "Because of the nature of the offences and the seriousness, we are going to send you to the crown court for sentence."