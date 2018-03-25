Nelson man scoops £250,000 Super 6 jackpot

The £250,000 Soccer Saturday Super 6 jackpot has been won by a Nelson man.

Anthony Smith (39) landed the quarter of a million pound prize after correctly guessing the score in six League One matches yesterday.

Eleven players correctly predicted the scorelines but Anthony came out on top after guessing the first goal would be scored in the third minute.

Charlton's Lewis Page netted the Golden Goal against Plymouth in Saturday's round of the free-to-play Sky Bet game to ensure Anthony scooped the jackpot.

He found out about his win while on holiday in Austria.