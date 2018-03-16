Nelson Councillor slams 'disturbing' anti-Muslim hate mail

The Chairman of Nelson Town Council has condemned a swath of hate-mongering anti-Muslim letters being posted to addresses across the UK and online which encourage violence on "Punish a Muslim Day."



The hate mail, which propagates violent acts with advice on performing them against members of the community of the Muslim faith, have naturally caused significant distress, with counter-terrorism forces treating them as a possible hate crime.

An image of one of the letters, shared by anti-hate group Tell Mama.

Councillor Zafar Ali, Chairman of Nelson Town Council, said that "the police throughout the country are investigating this disturbing correspondence," but reminded people to remain vigilant to ensure that safety can be maintained for everyone.

"I also urge all Nelson and Pendle residents to stand together in condemning such acts of hate," Cllr Ali said. "This provocative correspondence is designed to cause nothing but disharmony and fear in all communities.

"These incidents are rare and Nelson residents, young and old - although worried - should be rest assured that the Police are taking the matter seriously with investigations taking place across different regions," he added. "If anybody receives the hate mail please contact the Police on 101."