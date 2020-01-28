Neighbours ready to go into battle against plans to build homes on one of 'most beautiful and natural' areas of Padiham

Neighbours are launching a fight against plans to build homes on an area of land they considered to be 'one of the most beautiful and natural' areas of their town.

A planning application to build six detached bungalows in Vicarage Avenue, on the area known as Craggs Farm in Padiham, was submitted to Burnley Council last month.

Craggs Farm in Padiham, where an application to build six bungalows has been submitted.

The application was made just two months after the site was cleared, leaving residents angry as the area has long been acknowledged as a 'natural beauty spot' with an abundance of wildlife and vegetation including bats,owls, wild flowers, lilac, trees and even deer in the summer months.

Concerns were raised about what would happen to the site at the time so the new planning application is a blow to residents who have already held a meeting to discuss their plan of action to object to the scheme.

The area is part of the Huntroyde Estate and lies in a triangle between Blackburn Road, Vicarage Avenue and Whalley Road. There is a building known as Craggs farmhouse on the western boundary.

A former Mayor of Padiham, Coun. Andy Tatchell added that the site was not included in the Burnley's Local Plan which was adopted last year and sets out the overall strategy for development up to 2032. The plan includes many of the sites needed to accommodate new developments.

Coun. Tatchell, who lives close to the site, said: "It is clear that following the public consultation on the Burnley Town Plan that development has no place on this site.

"What is the point of having a ‘town plan’ if landlords can simply ignore it and act in this way without planning permission, scrutiny, or regard to the environment in any way?"

Several neighbours living close to the site who rent their gardens from Huntroyde Estates are also worried how this will affect them as the leases are on a short term basis.

Padiham Town Council has objected to the application and residents are meeting again tomorrow as they only have until next Monday to lodge their objections.

Although Lancashire County Council has not objected to the development outright officers have expressed concerns about parking and access issues.

In 2007 an application to build a 60 bed care home was turned down and in 2017 a second application for 20 houses on the site was also given the red light.