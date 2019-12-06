Neighbours in tears after wooded area near their homes in Burnley is 'obliterated'

Neighbours living near to a wooded area in Burnley have been left in tears after all the trees were ripped out, shortly after the land was sold at auction.



The copse, at the junction of Accrington Road and Wilfield Street, forms part of a parcel of land that was sold at auction in October for £27,000. The land had previously been owned by Lancashire County Council.

However, unbeknown to residents living nearby, the trees have now been "obliterated".

Jane Little, who lives nearby, contacted the Express to say: "I am utterly traumatised by the obliteration of the copse at the junction of Accrington Road and Wilfield Street.

"Who gave permission for this to happen? This copse was home to a number of birds and even hedgehogs have been seen here. I thought we were supposed to be caring for what little green spaces we have?

"The residents of Wilfield Street were in tears when they came home and saw the view we now haveto look at. No one had the courtesy to inform them of this destruction."

A spokesman for Burnley Borough, the local planning authority, confirmed it had so far not received any applications to develop the land. It also confirmed the trees weren't covered by any protection orders.