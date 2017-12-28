Nativity show and Christmas boxes marks season of goodwill at Burnley primary school

There wasn't a dry eye in the house when tots from a Burnley primary school performed their Nativity play before the Christmas break.

Pupils from years one and two took to the stage for the show which brought the house down.

Children at St Augustine's RC Primary School are all ready for their Nativity.

Heateacher Mrs Sinead Colbeck said: "They have been rehearsing really hard and we couldn't wait to see them perform."

Years five and six students were busy collecting toys, tins of biscuits and chocolates to make into Christmas boxes which were donated to the Cornerstone Foodbank via the school's GIFT and Chaplaincy team.

Mrs Colbeck added: "Everyone has been extremely generous.

"We have a strong Christian ethos at St Augustine's and Christmas is an important time to remember those who may need our help."