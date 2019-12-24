Nativity service marks season of goodwill in Cliviger

Young and old took part in a nativity service at Mount Zion Church in Cliviger.

Carols completed the programme and in the evening the church was full again for the annual Carols by Candlelight service with a series of Bible readings – again from adults and children as young as seven.

The service was led by the Rev. Andrew Scholes, brought up in the church but now a chaplain at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

"We had a lot of visitors in the church and the youngsters and some adults thoroughly enjoyed getting dressed up to take major parts to build up the nativity tableaux with Mary and Joseph, the baby, an angel, shepherds and wise men," said Miss Susan Hartley, a church leader.