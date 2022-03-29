Burnley has some of the most affordable parking for Premier League fans

Taking your seat in the stands while cheering on your favourite team, surrounded by like-minded fans, beats sitting at home or in a pub.

However, when travelling to watch your team on the road, there is always one niggling problem. Parking! It can be expensive or difficult to find.

With this in mind, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts analysed the Premier League’s stadia, and the surrounding areas, to reveal the average cost of official and unofficial match day parking.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: (EDITORS NOTE: A star filter was used for this image.) General view inside of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 01, 2022 in Burnley, England.

Data experts analysed each club’s website to discover the official recommended parking options and costs. Alongside this, the community tool “Footyparking.com” was also used to find unofficial match day parking options within one mile of the stadium.

Using both official and unofficial parking rates, an average cost of parking for each stadium in the top flight has been revealed!

Burnley has the 4th cheapest parking in the Premier League

In 17th place, with top spot being the most expensive, is Burnley’s Turf Moor. The stadium has a capacity of 21,944 and there are seven nearby car parks for fans to park in, costing an average of just £4.57 on match days. Stadium parking is for permit holders only so the nearby parking is advised.

Table A: The most and least expensive Premier League match day parking rates

Southampton has the 18th ‘most expensive parking’ in the Premier League. Fans can expect to pay £4.39 for parking on match day, in one of the 11 unofficial car parks. There is no stadium parking available, and public transport is recommended for travelling to the stadium.

At the top of the rankings with the most expensive parking in the Premier League is the Falmer Stadium, known as the American Express Community (Amex) Stadium, for sponsorship purposes. Home to Brighton and Hove Albion, fans can expect to pay £15 on average when driving to the stadium on match day!

At the other end of the spectrum is Selhurst Park, home to Crystal Palace. There’s no stadium parking available at this venue, so the official travel guide advises finding on-street parking nearby.

If you’re lucky enough to nab yourself a spot, with many street parking spots being subject to time restrictions or permit-only requirements, you can expect to pay an average of £3.67 on matchday.