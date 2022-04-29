The PM being shown a pressurised cooker at Burnley College. Picture: Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson in Lancashire: These were the scenes as the Prime Minister visited Leyland, Burnley and Accrington

Boris Johnson made a whistle-stop tour of Lancashire on Thursday.

By Adam Lord
Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:05 am
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 12:25 pm

The PM visited Leyland, Burnley and Accrington as he hit the campaign trail with Tory MPs.

1. Arriving in Lancashire

Boris Johnson at Preston train station. Picture by Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

2. Refreshment stop

Boris Johnson was on the local election campaign trail at Robinsons The Dairy Shop in Leyland. Picture by Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

3. Chat

PM Boris Johnson in Leyland. Picture by Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

4. Campaign trail

The PM was supporting candidate Craig Southern in Leyland. Picture by Andrew Parsons CCHQ/Parsons Media

