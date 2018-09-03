National Three Peaks hiker raises £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice

A jet-heeled hiker has completed the UK National Three Peaks 24-hour Challenge by finishing the endurance event in under 22 hours whilst raising invaluable funds for Pendleside Hospice.



Intrepid trekker, Christopher Hall, scaled the highest mountains in Scotland (Ben Nevis), England (Scafell), and Wales (Snowden) plus travelled the 470 miles in between climbs for good measure in less than a day, ably supported by designated driver, Ronnie Cheetham, and Ian Harrison.

All involved would like to thank friends and strangers for their kind donations which have helped ‘Team Rocket’ to raise £1,010 for Pendleside Hospice, where Chris's Sister, Lorraine Hall-Webb, has been receiving treatment.